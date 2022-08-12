Ian Foster shrugs off the 'growing' pains to back his men

Right.

The under-pressure All Blacks coach – noticeably on edge as he spoke about what might be his final team – has made just four changes to his starting XV and brought in a couple of new faces on his bench for the second of these back-to-back clashes against the world champions at their intimidating home citadel early Sunday (3.05am NZT).

The only change in the backs, who were at their clunky worst as a unit last week in Mbombela, sees Richie Mo’unga come in at No 10 for Beauden Barrett who drops to the bench, while up front there are two new starting props in Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax, neither of whom made the initial squad for July, and Shannon Frizell does a swap with Akira Ioane as starting blindside flanker.

On the bench Codie Taylor gets the nod at backup hooker, rising Crusaders prop Fletcher Newell covers tighthead for a likely test debut and George Bower joins Ioane and Beauden Barrett as starters last week handed impact roles this one.

Following a fifth loss in their last six tests, a third on the bounce for 2022 and their second largest margin of defeat ever against the Boks (26-10), this was a measured, and rather muted, response from a coach who might just be all out of second chances. If he’s going down – and all signs point in that direction – he’s doing so sticking to his pop-guns.

Foster was peculiarly positive in the wake of the Mbombela misstep, backed it up by suggesting “something special was brewing” and has followed suit by keeping changes to a bare minimum, especially in a backline patently under-delivering.

“We felt both Tyrel and Ethan were in really good positions,” he said just ahead of Thursday's training hitout here in the Highveld. “It’s a great opportunity for Ethan to switch from that bench, and he’s a strong scrummager. Shannon looked raring to go off the bench and Richie has trained really well and contributed massively behind the scenes. Did we consider other changes? Of course we did. But that’s where we got to.”

Foster confirmed the Barrett brothers were both fine after their respective ankle and neck issues in Mbombela, while Will Jordan’s stomach bug has not prevented him lining back up on the right wing.

Asked about the midfield, where David Havili and Rieko Ioane have been largely ineffective all year, Foster said it was about assessing what you would gain out of change.

“We believe this is a time for growing experience in this group. You tread that line at selection time – do you make wholesale changes and inject or do you take the lessons? This group is still evolving, and these experiences are absolutely gold for us. We don’t like not winning, but we’re getting some clear markers against very good teams.

“I trust the lessons we’re taking and put the onus back on us as a group to keep growing our awareness of the game.”

Foster also shrugged off the pressure factor, pointing out they had dropped just one match in the championship, and that it was seldom won by a team with a perfect record.

“The challenge for us is to play our game,” he added. “Last week there was enough growth to know we’re going in the right direction, but we’ve just got to keep making those steps.”

But five defeats in their last six – how could he be so buoyant?

“Everyone keeps putting those stats up. We’re not in that space. When you look at the championship, we’ve dropped the first one. There’s no good lingering on the past. We know we’ve got some development [to do] as a team, and the growth is always hurting. At the same time our goal is to improve, improve, improve, and doing it at Ellis Park is going to be cool.

“It’s a clear opportunity. We can’t shirk away or worry about what’s happened in the past. I’ve seen and felt the team grow, and through a bit of adversity you get your character tested. The key is when things don’t go your way not to sulk – woe is me. It’s about being clear and excited about the challenge, but also knowing you’ve got to take small steps.”