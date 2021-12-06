Ihaia West signs for Toulon

West will join Rugby Club Toulonnais next season and “will wear the red and black jersey until 2025”, the club have said in a statement.

“Ihaia West will no doubt want to win a trophy with the RCT he has signed up with for the next three seasons,” said Toulon in a statement.

After starting his career with Hawke’s Bay in New Zealand, West made a name for himself during stints with the Auckland Blues and then the Hurricanes. Between the two sides he took part in five seasons of Super Rugby before heading to Europe.

Stade Rochelais recruited the former Maori All Black in 2018, where he starred for Les Maritimes with in the TOP 14, Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals.

“My wife and I love life in France and it is where we want to stay and have a number of more seasons. Whether that is in La Rochelle or elsewhere, we can hopefully have that sorted in the next few months… I just love how close everything is. You can travel. Being in New Zealand you are isolated.