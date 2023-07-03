Ikale Tahi embraces their cultural heritage in new jersey

TRU said “The team will return to its traditional home colour of red and white, and will feature the kupesi tokelaufeletoa within the fabric. For centuries, Tonga's ngatu motif designs and its art of tapa-making have illustrated, carried and upheld their way of life. A tribute to Tonga's 'angafakatonga' (the Tongan way).”

This kit will be worn by the 'Ikale Tahi team for the first time in the matches this September.

Tonga will be playing Ireland in their first game of the rugby world cup on September 17 before they take on South Africa on October 2.

Their last pool game will be against Romania on October 9.