The Tonga Rugby Union said the matches will be building up the side towards the 2023 qualification matches for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

The two test matches will be the first matches that Tonga has hosted on home soil since 2017.

These also serve as Tonga’s final warm-up matches for France.

Prior to the two matches, Tonga will be playing against Australia A on July 14 at the Teufaiva Stadium.

The two home test matches against Canada will also be held at the same venue on 10th and 15th August.