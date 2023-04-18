Importance of skilled medics emphasized to rugby officials in Tonga

Coordinator , Dr Daelyn Cullen said injuries can’t be prevented in a physical-contact sport so a medic is trained to specialize in dealing with certain life-threatening injuries in the most professional and safest way for sports players.

“We try to improve the way players are looked after, for them to get rapid-early care while still in the field.”

She said the most lethal and common injuries, especially in Rugby are cervical spine injuries, bad head injuries and femur fractures.

Dr Cullen is a Sports Physician with over 25 years-experience looking after injuries and sports people.

The “Immediate Care in Rugby” workshop offered by Tonga Rugby Union was held at the Tanoa International Hotel, last week.