Israel Folau keen to face Wallabies in 2023 grudge match

The 33-year-old now looks nailed on to represent Tonga at the Rugby World Cup next year, according to head coach Toutai Kefu.

What’s more, his inclusion in Kefu’s plans could see Folau line up against Australia as early as next year, with the Wallabies set to Tonga in Brisbane.

Folau qualifies under a new World Rugby regulation which allows players to represent a second nation that they have links to, provided they have sat out a three-year period of not playing for the initial nation they declared for.

This mean the likes of Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, George Moala and Vaea Fifita could represent the men in red next year.

The Sea Eagles are yet to qualify for the tournament but are strong favorites to make the flagship event in France next year as Asia Pacific 1.

The prospect of playing the Wallabies is a big motivating factor for Folau, whose acrimonious exit from Australian rugby in 2018 sa1 him sue the union, which terminated his contract after a string of divisive social media posts on homosexuality.