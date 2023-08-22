Israel Folau will miss the Rugby World Cup

Head coach Toutai Kefu has named a 32-player squad, with two further players to be added before the tournament.

Tonga have confirmed that the controversial fullback has failed to recover from a knee injury and will miss the tournament alongside Telusa Veainu.

“Isileli Folau (knee) and Telusa Veainu (hamstring) have suffered recurrences of existing injuries and will be unavailable for the tournament,” the union said in a statement.

Former All Blacks George Moala, Malakai Fekitoa, Vaea Fifita and Charles Piutau are included in the squad, as is former Wallabies lock Adam Coleman.

“This is the squad that will be taking us to the 2023 Rugby World Cup,” said Kefu. “It’s a squad I’m very proud to coach and I know all the players are looking forward to representing their families and all Tongans around the globe with pride”.

“Unfortunately a couple of our brothers, Isileli Folau and Telusa Veainu, won’t be joining us to due to existing injuries. George Moala, with the reduction of his suspension to 5 weeks, will be able to join the squad mid-campaign.”

Folau had switched national allegiance from Australia to Tonga and there was an expectation that the former rugby league star would face a frosty reception during this autumn’s World Cup, had he attended.

The 34-year-old, a Christian fundamentalist, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 because of a series of anti-gay social media posts, including one telling “homosexuals” that “hell awaits you”.

TONGA 2023 RUGBY WORLD CUP SQUAD:

Forwards:

Sosefo ‘Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Havili Talitui, Vaea Fifita, Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Faea Fotuaika, Solomone Funaki, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Paula Latu, Samiuela Lousi, Sitiveni Mafi, Siua Maile, Samiuela Moli, Paula Ngauamo, Semisi Paea, Ben Tameifuna, Sione Vailanu.

Backs:

Pita Ahki, Malakai Fekitoa, William Havili, Fine Inisi, Solomone Kata, Otumaka Mausia