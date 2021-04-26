Jersey Reds host 1,031 fans in first domestic rugby union crowd of 2021

Fans have not been able to attend matches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Jersey government allowed people to watch the game provided they supplied contact details and kept a metre away from people outside their household.

The island side ran in nine tries as they registered their second win since the Championship restarted last month.

Two tries from Brendan Owen and one each from Jack Macfarlane and Matti Williams saw the islanders secure a bonus point before half-time as they led 26-5 at the break.

Owen completed his hat-trick after the restart, with Max Green, Ollie Dawe, Jack Roberts and Dan Barnes adding further tries.

"We're thrilled," Reds chairman Mark Morgan told BBC Radio Jersey

"The whole season has been really, really tough, and especially for the players and the staff, they've all been amazing in the way they've adapted and innovated just to allow us to get through what's been a very difficult situation.

"The authorities have been absolutely fantastic, they've been consultative, they've guided us well. We've pushed back where we felt it was appropriate to push back and eventually we've come to a result that's allowed us to do what we're doing today.

"It's been a lot of work, but when I look around here today it's been totally worth it."

As part of Covid-19 protocols, all tickets were purchased in advance and masks were worn in all indoor areas unless people were eating or drinking.

Sport in the United Kingdom is gradually welcoming back supporters as part of test events - 8,000 fans are due to attend the Carabao Cup final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Last weekend's FA Cup semi-final between Leicester City and Southampton was watched by 4,000 spectators, while 300 fans have been attending sessions of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.

Some Premiership Rugby matches had crowds of up to 2,000 people in December when Covid-19 restrictions were briefly relaxed.

The Championship did not begin until last month on a reduced 10-game regular season schedule, with all games initially played behind closed doors.