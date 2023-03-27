Judiciary Report: Wighton set for stint on sideline; Nanai, Paulo facing bans

The 30-year-old, who was sin-binned for the 48th minute incident involving Newcastle halfback Jackson Hastings, faces a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea or three weeks if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

Wighton also faces a $1800 fine with an early guilty plea for a High Tackle (Careless) earlier in the match on Knights fullback Lachie Miller.

Meanwhile, Dragons five-eighth Jayden Sullivan was also cited for two incidents in his side's 40-8 loss against the Sharks on Sunday - facing two $1000 fines for Dangerous Contact with an early guilty plea.

Cowboys forward Jeremiah Nanai could face up to three weeks on the sideline after being charged with a Grade One Dangerous Throw in his side's 24-12 win over the Titans on Saturday night.

The 20-year-old was sin-binned in the 58th minute of the match for the incident involving Titans centre Phillip Sami and faces a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea or three weeks if he chooses to contest the charge at the judiciary and is unsuccessful.

Cowboys centre Valentine Holmes Rabbitohs forward Jed Cartwright were also both cited by the Match Review Committee following Saturday night's games.

Holmes is facing a $1,500 fine with an early guilty plea for a Shoulder Charge on Titans centre Aaron Schoupp and Cartwright a $750 fine for Dangerous Contact on Manly forward Haumole Olakau'atu.

Meanwhile, Eels forward Junior Paulo is facing a stint on the sidelines after being charged with a Grade Two Careless High Tackle in his side's Golden Point win over Penrith on Thursday night.

Paulo, who was sin-binned for the incident involving Panthers forward Zac Hosking, faces a two-week suspension with an early guilty plea or three weeks if he unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

Penrith hooker Mitch Kenny and Parramatta winger Maika Sivo were also both cited for offences by the Match Review Committee — Kenny facing a $1,800 fine with an early guilty plea for a Careless High Tackle charge while Sivo faces a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea for his Dangerous Contact offence.

Photo NRL screenshot Caption: Jack Wighton sent to the bin