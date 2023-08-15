Kefu calls out on supporters to turn up and cheer on the Ikale Tahi team

Kefu said “Come down for the game, our second test versus Canada. So come down please and support the Ikale Tahi as they gear up for the Rugby World Cup.”

Kefu has also named seven debutants in his line- up for the game.

The debutants are Sione Tupou, John Ika, Paula Latu, Vutulongo Puloka, Christopher Hala’ufia, Feleti Inoke and Tasi Feke.

Tonga will be taking on Canada at 3pm (local time) this afternoon.

IKALE TAHI SQUAD:

Forwards:

Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Sosefo Sakalia, Ben Tameifuna, Sitiveni Mafi, Vaea Fifita, Samuela Moli, Sione Tupou, Solomone Funaki

Backs:

Sonatane Takulua, William Havili, John Ika, Pita Ahki, Fine Inisi, Kyren Taumoefolau, Otumaka Mausia

Reserves:

Paula Ngauamo, Feao Fotuika, Paula Latu, Vutulongo Puloka, Christopher Hala’ufia, Feleti Inoke, Patrick Pellegrini, Tasi Feke