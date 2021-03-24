Kefu coaches Tonga Rugby to give back to his family

Kefu has been involved with the ‘Ikale Tahi team since 2011 and was appointed head coach in 2016.

"Representing Tonga for my brother when he played was an opportunity to represent the family and that meant a lot to him - not only him but to myself as well. To represent 'Ikale Tahi as a coach is an opportunity to represent the family."

The former Wallabies number eight was born in Kolomotu'a in 1974 before moving with the family to Australia the following year.

His father Fatai and youngest brother Mafileo represented Tonga four decades apart, while another sibling, Steve Kefu, played alongside him in six tests for the Wallabies in the early 2000s.

Kefu was a member of the Wallabies 1999 Rugby World Cup winning side.

RNZ Pacific recorded the 46-year-old said there are a number of Pacific Island players who are fit and able and wanted to give something back to their Pacific Islands heritage.

"If we're talking about homecoming players, these are players who have played for Tonga in the past, like Under 20s and maybe underage schoolboys sides. Those guys like Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Sitaleki Timani - those type of players they're at the end of their career and they're (hoping to be) playing for a country that they've represented before."