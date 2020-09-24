Kefu to lead the Asia Pacific Dragons in World Ten’s series

The Dragons is one of the five teams confirmed for the next month’s World Tens series, which is a new version of ten-a-side rugby that has plans to expand.

The other teams are Ohio Aviators (Columbus), SX10 (Cape Town) London Royals and Miami Sun, with the latter three brands created purely for this concept.

On the pitch, players who will be involved include 7s stars Osea Kolinisau, Collins Injera, Cecil Afrika, Tom Mitchell and Willy Ambaka and XV players Nafi Tuitavake and Bryce Campbell who have both recently appeared in England’s Gallagher Premiership.

These stars of the game will mix it up with young, hungry individuals, with 10 contracts being granted to players at the IMG academy through the rugby combines.

World Tens Series management have reportedly worked closely with the Bermuda Government to follow the stringent protocols regarding Covid-19, with teams staying in their own resort where they will be in their own bubble throughout their time on the island.

Bermuda World Tens Series COO Paul Holmes said: “We are hugely excited about launching the World Tens Series in Bermuda next month as a culmination of a lot of hard work finally gets realised. Lots has gone on behind the scenes to get us to this point and I would like to thank the five franchises we have announced for their total commitment to this series.