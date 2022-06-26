Kiwi Ferns defeat Mate Ma'a Tonga women 50-12

Doubles to wingers Madison Bartlett and Katelyn Vaha'akolo spearheaded the Kiwi Ferns.

New Zealand scored seven first-half tries with a further three coming in the second half, in their first international outing in two years.

Debutants Amy Turner, Roxy Murdoch and Page McGregor all dotted down in their first outing in the black and white jersey.

Among a host of stars for the Ferns, Newcastle fullback Stephens-Daly was dynamic with two line breaks and five tackle breaks.

Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry said it was an important outing as he tests combinations ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in England which begins in October.

"It's good to get a game in for us," Henry said.

"I'm really happy with the win and how we started the game.

"There were patches we could have done better but all in all it was pretty positive."