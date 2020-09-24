Kiwi rugby league star Mose Masoe's miracle spinal injury recovery

The 31-year-old prop has been filming walking in a carpark - just eight months after he was carried off in a pre-season game for Hull Kingston Rovers in January.

Masoe was told he would never play again after being injured in a tackle.

The 1.99m forward was flat out on his back in hospital for the first six weeks, but later regained feeling in his arms and legs and was released from hospital in April to continue his recovery at home.

Masoe, who was born in Wellington and played in the NRL for the Roosters and the Panthers, has shown great determination throughout his rehabilitation.

The former Samoa international began walking with the aid of crutches in his home, encouraged by his family.

But, he has now been filmed walking in a carpark with a support person holding his crutches.

Masoe's recovery was boosted by the arrival of a son - the family's fourth child - and he has had a lot of support from the rugby league community, including the English Rugby Football League benevolent fund.

The Kiwi - who was Hull KR's co-captain, has also clearly maintained his sense of humour.

He told the Hull Live website in July: “They say your spinal cord is like a motorway and my cord is like a one-way street at the moment.’’