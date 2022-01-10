Leaders finally beaten after 11 straight wins

Tigers, who had won 11 games on the spin, led 13-7 after Julian Montoya's try and two George Ford penalties despite conceding an early penalty try.

However, Wasps showed much more adventure after the break and Jimmy Gopperth's boot edged them ahead.

With time ticking down, Tigers mounted a late surge, but the hosts stood firm.

Steve Borthwick's Tigers turned up at the CBS Arena knowing a win would merit a 16th in all competitions this season, equalling a club record set in 1983-84.

Their opening 40 minutes suggested they would have no issues in matching that feat, despite the sin-binnings of Tommy Reffell and skipper Ellis Genge - the former for the off-the-ball tackle which brought Wasps a penalty try and the latter for a strike to the face of Francois Hougaard.

Wasps barely got out of their own half in that period as stand-off Ford kicked the visitors about smartly, although the England international's two misses from the tee would eventually prove costly.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett knew a second-half improvement was necessary and a tactical switch provided it.

Gopperth's work at inside centre complemented the halves work of Sam Wolstenholme and Charlie Atkinson as Wasps took the ball to the line and forced Tigers back.

Former Junior All Black Gopperth's boot did enough to whittle away the deficit and, once the lead had been taken, Wasps survived numerous scrum resets and a pounding of their line to squeeze out a huge victory - a perfect tonic to their New Year's Day slump at Sale.