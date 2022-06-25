League tests between New Zealand and Tonga sold out

The women’s test between the Kiwi Ferns and Tonga and the men’s clash between the Kiwis and Mate Ma’a Tonga will attract more than 26,000 fans in Auckland.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) confirmed on Friday that the occasion marking the return of international league to New Zealand for the first time in nearly two years would be sold out.

Tongans have packed out stadiums with oceans of red since Mate Ma’a’s run to the semifinals of the 2017 World Cup which included their first win over the Kiwis in Hamilton in the pool stages.

That appears likely again for their latest clash with New Zealand, who beat Tonga in their last meeting, 34-14, at Mt Smart in 2019.

“This is a historic occasion for rugby league,” NZRL chief executive Greg Peters said in a statement.

“To celebrate the return of international rugby league to Aotearoa with a sell-out crowd is something special.

“This is a momentous occasion for fans, players, and our rugby league communities across the country.

“It’s been a long time between drinks and a long time since a test match sellout. What an occasion Saturday will be, one for the history books.

“Welcome back rugby league.”

The sellout was confirmed a day after the Warriors announced that their homecoming match in the NRL against the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart on July 3 was sold out, too.

The women’s test between New Zealand and Tonga could be a world record crowd for a women’s league international, surpassing the standing record of 18,000.

The last international league fixture in New Zealand was a women's match when the Kiwi Ferns beat Fetu Samoa 28-8 in Auckland in November 2020.