Long-awaited Kiwis clash with Tonga in June to be officially announced next week

Newshub understands an official announcement will be made next week to confirm the clash at Mt Smart Stadium on June 25.

The Kiwis haven't played since November 2019 and haven't played at Mt Smart, since they beat Tonga in June 2019.

The game may form a doubleheader with the Kiwi Ferns, as both sides prepare for this year's Rugby League World Cup in England.

The international game took a major hit, when the Rugby League World Cup was postponed last year, and games leading up to the delayed tournament may reignite the test calendar.

The match will fall on the same weekend as State of Origin II at Brisbane and comes a week before NZ Warriors' homecoming against Wests Tigers.

Reports surfaced last week that the Warriors weren't happy with their return potentially being overshadowed by the Kiwis, amid fears they may not release players for the clash, but Newshub understands that won't be an issue.

Any resistance from the NRL club would be a huge blow for the fixture, with a host of both New Zealand and Tongan players across its roster.

Kiwis and Warriors star Shaun Johnson insisted every effort should be made to get the Kiwis playing, with fans starved of their usual rugby league smorgasbord, since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

"Obviously, I'm always going to be pro-Kiwi games at any point in our calendar," he said.

"I'm all for it regardless, whatever turn around we've got, whatever timeline, however tight it is. If you can get it on, you get it on.

"I think New Zealand, as a whole, has missed out on far too much football through this period the club's been away and international football not being on.

"I just think sometimes it's not going to work out or be smooth, but if you can get it in, you've just got to get it in."

