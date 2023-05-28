Mark Talea goes next level in Blues 36-25 win over Hurricanes

The Hurricanes were completely outplayed in the first 30 minutes but did well to get back in the game to trail the home side 19-10 at half time.

Their cause wasn't helped when Julian Savea had to leave the field early with an injury.

A high octane final 10 minutes saw four tries scored.

It started when Kini Naholo crossed the line for the Hurricanes to get within four points of the Blues.

But a couple of minutes later Reiko Ioane replied for the Blues.

Naholo then got his second try but Talea put it out of doubt when he crossed for his fourth.

Goal kicking really hurt the Hurricanes with three easy conversions missed that would have made a real difference.