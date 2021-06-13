Massive hint dropped that proves Tui Lolohea is on his way to Huddersfield Giants

The Tonga halfback has been intensely linked with a move to the Giants next year in a switch that would reunite him with former Salford coach Ian Watson.

Neither club has publicly commented on the rumours as the speculation has unfolded, but the RFL's list of off-contract players appears to have confirmed that Lolohea will be at the John Smith's Stadium next season.

The document shows that Salford have not offered terms to Lolohea, meaning that the club has informed the 26-year-old that he will not be offered a new contract next season.

Though that doesn't confirm that a move to Huddersfield is in-bound, it does acknowledge that he is on his way out of the AJ Bell Stadium at the end of the season.

Lolohea is currently in his third season in Super League and has helped the Red Devils reach two major finals since his arrival midway through the 2019 season from Leeds Rhinos.