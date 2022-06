A small crowd of Tongan supporters greeted the team at Auckland Airport which included Labour MP Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki.

Crowds have been reduced due to Covid restrictions.

The team will greet the public and media at a joint gathering at Otahuhu Leopards Rugby League Club today.

Photo credit Tonga Rugby League Caption: Jason Taumalolo and the MMT team arrive in Auckland ahead of their highly anticipated match-up against New Zealand this weekend