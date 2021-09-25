Mick Byrne appointed coach of Fijian Drua

Byrne's international coaching experience includes two Rugby World Cups, five Tri-Nations titles, five Rugby Championships and 11 Blesidoe Cups with the All Blacks.

He was the assisant skills coach for the All Blacks, the Wallables, Japan and Scotland, as well as the assistant coach for the Auckland Blues from 2012-2014.

Interim Drua CEO Brian Thorburn says Byrne's credentials are globally recognised and he's a wonderful addition to Fiji Rugby's first professional Super Rugby club.