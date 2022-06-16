MMT Squad announced

There are high fan expectations for both teams with the Kiwis under pressure to win on home soil, while Mate Ma'a Tonga seeks to avenge a 34 - 14 loss to the Kiwis in 2019, the last time the two teams met.

MMT's star-studded team includes the likes of Jason Taumalolo, Andrew Fifita, Daniel Tupou, Joe Ofahengaue, and Kotoni Staggs. Super League-based staff and players are not participating in the game including regular coach Kristian Woolf along with players Konrad Hurrell, William Hopoate, and Tuimoala Lolohea. Coaching duties have fallen on Dean Young who is the assistant coach for the North Queensland Cowboys. Young is being assisted by former England coach Wayne Bennett.

New Zealand Rugby League has also announced its wider team led by head coach Michael Maguire, with eight newcomers including rising NRL stars such as Cronulla Sharks winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and Parramatta Eels five-eight Dylan Brown. In a move that has shocked many fans, Kiwi's veteran playmaker Shaun Johnson has been left out of the squad.

The double header on 25 June also sees a highly anticipated matchup between the New Zealand and Tonga women's rugby league teams. Both squads are expected to be named this week.

Tonga wider teamlist:

Tolotau Koula, Daniel Tupou, Siosifa Talakai, Mosese Suli, Sione Katoa, Kotoni Staggs, Talatau Amone, Siosiua Taukieaho, Siliva Havili, Addin Fonua-Blake, Sitili Tupouniua, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jason Taumalolo, Soni Luke, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tevita Pangai jnr, Tevita Tatola, Moeaki Fotuaika, Will Penisini, Isaiya Katoa, Andrew Fifita, Joe Ofahengaue, Starford To'a, Christian Tuipulotu, Eliesa Katoa