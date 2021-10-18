Moana Pasifika add two Tongan internationals to growing roster

Fresh after announcing the arrivals of ex-Wallabies playmaker Christian Leali’ifano and former Crusaders halfback Ere Enari as the franchise’s first-and-second-ever player signings, the expansion side have moved to bolster their forward pack with their third and fourth additions.

In doing so, they have picked up ‘Ikale Tahi duo Sione Tu’ipulotu and Solomone Funaki, both of whom ply their trade in New Zealand’s NPC for Auckland and Hawke’s Bay, respectively.

The pair represent the first players of Tongan heritage signed by Moana Pasifika, which is representative of Samoa and Tonga.

A New Zealand-born utility forward capable of playing at lock and in the back row, Tu’ipulotu – not to be mistaken for his namesake, the midfielder who plays for Glasgow Warriors and was recently named in the Scotland squad for the November internationals – made his debut for Auckland last year.

Also of Samoan heritage, having played for both Tonga’s and Samoa’s U20 team in 2015 and 2016, the 24-year-old also named in the New Zealand U20 team in 2017.

However, he pledged his international allegiance to Tonga when he was named in Toutai Kefu’s squad in July, and made his test debut for Tonga against the All Blacks in their 102-0 drubbing at the hands of the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium.