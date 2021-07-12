Moana Pasifika to be confirmed in Super Rugby

New Zealand Rugby awarded the franchise a conditional licence in April to join a revamped competition, alongside five teams from New Zealand, five from Australia and the Fijian Drua.

Confirmation was expected last month but complications over finance, the competition format and getting buy-in from Rugby Australia led to extended delays.

RNZ Pacific has been told an announcement will be made today confirming Moana Pasifika's licence to compete next season.

Importantly, that will allow officials to finally start offering proper contracts to prospective recruits and begin locking in their playing roster ahead of a likely February kick-off.

Meanwhile former All Black Aaron Mauger is set to be unveiled as the inaugural coach of the Auckland-based franchise, with Filo Tiatia as his assistant.

Mauger, 40, is of Samoan and Cook Islands descent and was a part of the Moana Pasifika coaching team for last year's one-off clash against the Māori All Blacks.

He coached the Highlanders from 2018-2020 but his contract was not renewed, and had previous stints with the Crusaders and Samoa (as assistant coach) and Leicester Tigers (as head coach).

Tiatia, 50, was in charge of the Sunwolves Super Rugby team in 2017 and has held other coaching roles in Wales, Japan and New Zealand.

The older brother of ex Manu Samoa hooker Ace, Tiatia resigned as assistant coach of the Auckland NPC team earlier this year following reports of "fractured relationships" between some players and coaches.

Representatives from the Samoa and Tonga Rugby Union said they had no involvement with any proposed announcement regarding Moana Pasifika, with one suggesting they had "heard the rumour", while another professed to be "not aware of any at all."

It's unclear whether there will be an update on the licence for the Fijian Drua franchise, which has been in talks with a range of private investors and has also been handed financial support from the Australian government.

But with Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and the Cook Islands all competing on New Zealand shores this month, including many non-professionals, there is no better time for players, coaches and management alike to get some much-needed certainty.