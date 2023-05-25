Moana Pasifika centre Levi Aumua looks forward to clash with Drua

Aumua, who has been the side’s best player this season has maternal links to Fiji.

The 28-year-old is from Naveicovatu in Tailevu on the main island of Viti Levu.

Aumua who frequently visits his family in the village said he cannot wait to play the Drua at home.

“Really excited we have been waiting since round 1 to play the Drua again and it’s not easy to come here and play the Drua in front of their home crowd, should be a good game.”

The robust centre, who also announced a two-year deal with the Crusaders next season, says their aim is nothing less than a win against a formidable home team.

The Moana Pasifika side arrived in Fiji last night with players like Timoci Tavatavanawai, William Havili, Isi Tuʻungafasi and Christian Lealiifano.

The Drua will host the Moana Pasifika team at 2.05pm (Fiji Time) on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.