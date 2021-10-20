Moana Pasifika confirm signing of Wallabies centurion Sekope Kepu

A veteran of 16 years of professional rugby experience, Kepu joins the new expansion side from Counties Manukau after joining the province for the 2021 NPC season.

The Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand’s northern regions in recent months restricted the 35-year-old to just two appearances for the Steelers before Counties Manukau, as well as Auckland and North Harbour, were omitted from the remainder of the provincial campaign.

Nevertheless, Kepu will bring a plethora of experience across all levels of game to Moana Pasifika, including 110 test caps for the Wallabies between 208 and 2019.

Of Tongan descent, Kepu has strong ties to both New Zealand and Australia having been born in Sydney before relocating to Auckland with his family as a youngster.

The Wesley College alumni began his professional career with Counties Manukau in 2006 and was based out of Pukekohe for two seasons before jumping back across the Tasman to take up a Super Rugby contract with the Waratahs in 2008.

That same year, he made his debut for the Wallabies against Italy in Padova and established himself as a mainstay in the green-and-gold jersey.

Kepu will be joined by former Wallabies teammate Christian Leali’ifano at Moana Pasifika next year after the 34-year-old was named as the franchise’s first-ever signing last Thursday.