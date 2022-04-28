Moana Pasifika determined to break losing streak says coach

The game will be Moana Pasifika's first meeting with an Australian team.

They were originally set to make their Australian debut against the Western Force last week in Perth, but the game was cancelled due to Covid concerns.

Moana Pasifika are at the very bottom of the Super Rugby table, having only won one out of their eight games so far.

Their only win came against the Wellington Hurricanes (24 - 19) in round 6.

Head Coach Aaron Mauger said the team is determined to break their losing streak.

Pasifika Moana Lineup for April 30 match against Melbourne Rebels

1. Abraham Pole

2. Ray Niuia

3. Sekope Kepu (C)

4. Veikoso Poloniati

5. Samuel Slade

6. Michael Curry

7. Alamanda Motuga

8. Henry Time-Stowers

9. Ereatara Enari

10. Christian Leali'ifano

11. Timoci Tavatavanawai

12. Henry Taefu

13. Levi Aumua

14. Tima Fainga'anuku

15. Danny Toala

16. Luteru Tolai

17. Ezekiel Lindenmuth

18. Joe 'Apikotoa

19. Sione Tu'ipulotu

20. Solomone Funaki

21. Jonathan Taumateine

22. Lincoln McClutchie

23. Solomone Kata

Unavailable due to injury: Don Lolo, Mike McKee, Lotu Inisi, Isi Tu'ungafasi, Anzelo Tuitaviki, Tomasi Alosio.

The game will kick off at 9:45pm (NZT)