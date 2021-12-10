Moody becomes latest player to extend his contract with New Zealand Rugby

He's played 57 Tests and 100 Super Rugby matches.

"It's a bloody good footy scene here in New Zealand and I've got a great set up down here in Christchurch, so looking forward to getting stuck in again over the next few seasons and playing my part," he said.

All Blacks Head Coach Ian Foster says the signing is great news.

"He's a hugely respected member of our squad and goes about his work in a quiet, understated way.

"We look forward to working with him in the seasons to come and I know he will be fully committed to being the best he can possibly be," Foster said.

Moody has also extended his contracts with the Crusaders and Canterbury.