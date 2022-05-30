New coach for Tongan women's rugby league team

He is partnered by former NRL and Mate Ma'a Tonga players, his brother Jim Dymock and Andrew Emelio.

Milton Dymock served as an assistant for the New South Wales Women's Origin side in 2019 and 2020 helping them to a victory in his first year.

Dymock has coached the NSW Tongan juniors since 2006 whilst also being appointed by many clubs to assist in defensive training.

Tonga play New Zealand's Kiwi Ferns in Auckland on Saturday, June 25.

"I've been fortunate enough to be involved in the women's game for a few years, and I am truly honoured to be a part of this women's Mate Ma'a Tonga side. We have a talented side and staff, and we hope to pass on our experience to make this campaign memorable," Dymock said.

Photo file Asia Pacific Rugby League Caption: Mate Ma'a Tonga Rugby League women's team