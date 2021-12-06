New rules could see Israel Folau's international return with Tonga

The world governing body approved a major amendment to their eligibility policy on Wednesday which will allow players to switch countries more easily from next January.

It looks set to pave the path for the likes of Folau, one of the Wallabies’ most outstanding backs who was sacked by Australia over homophobic social media posts, to launch a second international career thanks to his Tongan heritage.

And the move could prove a huge boon for developing rugby nations – particularly the Pacific Island sides Tonga, Samoa and Fiji – in time for the 2023 World Cup in France.

Former Wallabies No 8 Toutai Kefu, now Tonga’s coach, was reported as saying last week that he had talked to Folau and the 32-year-old was keen to join the islanders’ fold.

Currently, internationals aren’t eligible to play for a second nation unless they stand down from Test rugby for three years and play sevens for their second country in an Olympic qualifying event.

But under the amended rules, as long as the three-year break is still met, players can switch nations from January 1 if they, or a parent or grandparent, were born in the country they now wish to represent.

In Folau’s case, he hasn’t competed internationally since playing his 73rd and last Test for the Wallabies against England at Twickenham, three years ago to the day.

After January 1, any player meeting the criteria can make an immediate transfer application.

The move could, in theory, be a game-changer for the Pacific Islands with the amendment meaning that, as well as Folau, New Zealand luminaries like Charles Piutau, who has 17 All Blacks caps, George Moala and Vaea Fifita could play for them.