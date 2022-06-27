New South Wales beat Queensland 44-12 to level series

The Blues, who have won three of the last four series, edged a tight first half 14-12 before scoring five unanswered tries in the second.

Penrith Panthers half-back Nathan Cleary, 24, converted all seven NSW tries, scoring two himself and kicking a penalty goal for a 24-point haul.

Queensland won game one 16-10 and host the decider in Brisbane on 13 July.

After Cleary's early penalty for the Blues, Queensland second row Felise Kaufusi touched down and Valentine Holmes converted to put them 6-2 ahead.

Matt Burton raced over for NSW's first try to make it 8-6 before the Maroons went back in front through a superb score by Cameron Munster.

Just before the interval, Kaufusi was sin-binned for repeated infringements and the Blues took advantage to establish a half-time lead as Brian To'o charged over.

NSW were the dominant force after the break, crossing five more times through wing Daniel Tupou, Jarome Luai, fellow half-back Cleary's double and Angus Crichton.