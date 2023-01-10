Ngani Laumape continues to shine in Japan

In his second appearance for the club against Hanazono Kintetsu Liners the 29-year-old bulldozed his way to a hat-trick of tries to announce his arrival in Japan with a man-of-the-match showing.

His first of the day against the Liners was a typical piece of power running from Laumape, taking a direct carry off the scrum and powering through multiple defenders before reaching out to score.

The Kintetsu Liners struggled to contain the former All Black as his destructive running laid the platform for a 58-36 win for the two-time Japan League champions.

In round three against Green Rockets Tokatsu, Laumape turned provider to set-up multiple tries for the Steelers.

After a break up the middle from prop Isileli Nakajima, the No 12 stepped into first receiver and made a perfectly placed chip kick out wide into the arms of his winger Shinsuke Iseki.

Quick hands from Iseki inside to his fullback Ryohei Yamanaka saw Kobelco open the scoring with the game’s first try.

Just two minutes later Laumape found the open field after a smart chip kick by the Steelers was regathered coming out of their own 22. A storming support line saw Laumape bounce off multiple defenders before being brought down inside the Green Rockets half.

Two phases later the Steelers were over again to complete the long-range effort.

Laumape was involved twice in the lead-up to the third try, firstly putting away his winger by drawing the last man to create the initial break and then almost powering over himself before allowing his teammate to strip the ball and dive over for the score.

The Tokyo Sungoliath have also signed a host of Kiwi talent, with former Crusaders No 8 Tom Sanders, Blues and Hurricanes flanker Blake Gibson, Highlanders wing Tevita Li and upcoming Canterbury centre Isaiah Punivai on the books.