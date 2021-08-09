Northampton Saints sign Fiji scrum-half

The 25-year-old has 17 Test caps, playing in the 2019 World Cup and in a series against New Zealand this summer.

Lomani played 25 Super Rugby games for the Rebels and joins Fiji team-mates Sam Matavesi and Api Ratuniyarawa at Franklin's Gardens.

"I hope I can develop my skills and improve all-round on the field playing Northern Hemisphere rugby," he said.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd added: "Frank plays the game with a smile on his face and is capable of creating opportunities from anywhere on the park."