NZR and Adidas unveil new All Blacks and Black Ferns jerseys

The All Blacks will wear their jersey for the first time this weekend when they host the Wallabies in the first Bledisloe Cup test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

The Black Ferns, meanwhile, will wear their jersey for the first time when they take on Australia at Rugby Park in Christchurch on September 26.

For the first time in their 30-year history, the Black Ferns have their own dedicated jersey that is specifically tailored to accomodate the demands of the women’s game.

Over the last two years, Black Ferns players took part in innovative body-mapping sessions, material testing and also gave feedback on what they wanted in a jersey.

The players said presenting themselves as women on the field was equally important as presenting themselves as the fierce, rugby athletes they are.

The result of these insights is a bespoke jersey that supports this desire in the form of a sleek, athletic and feminine silhouette.

Black Ferns senior player Les Elder said the team having its own jersey was significant for the women’s game in New Zealand.

“It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to our team. I’m excited to be part of the journey towards elevating the women’s game and seeing our sport get the recognition it deserves,” she said.

“This jersey is designed to inspire the future of our game and we cannot wait to wear it on the field and motivate the next generation of girls and women in New Zealand to pick up a rugby ball and chase their dreams.”

All Blacks players also gave feedback on their jersey design, and Adidas has equipped them with an innovation-fuelled jersey which provides them with superior strength and fit as they play.

A new collar design sees the return of a primarily black collar with white detailing and the classic Mandarin collar design, while the new modernised cuff construction is designed to improve comfort and shaping around the bicep.