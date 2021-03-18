Ofa Tuungafasi signs on beyond RWC 2023

It makes him the first All Black to re-sign with New Zealand beyond the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 28 year old, is also on track to become the Blues' seventh Super Rugby centurion later this month due to play his 99th game in Sunday's game against the Crusaders at Eden Park.

"I am a Blues player through-and-through. I love the club and the people. We are developing something special on and off the field at the club and I want to be part of it for the next few years," he said in a statement.

"Myself and my family love it here. It's our home and our extended families are here," said Tuungafasi.

"I am also blessed to have played for New Zealand at one Rugby World Cup and will be doing everything in my power to play in the next one and hopefully help the All Blacks bring the trophy back home."

Chris Lendrum, New Zealand Rugby's General Manager Professional Rugby & Performance, said re-signing Tuungafasi was significant for NZR.

"Ofa has been a huge asset for both the Blues and All Blacks in recent seasons, is a growing leader amongst our players, and is hugely respected by all," he said.