The team returned home without their coach Gareth Baber, who is travelling to the UK to visit his family.

Among the passengers on the flight this morning were several other Fijian athletes who participated in the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

All the travelers have been taken to a quarantine facility for 14 days of compulsory isolation and tests for COVID-19 as part of protocols.

Meanwhile, Police stopped the media from covering the team’s arrival at the airport this morning.