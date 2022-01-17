Overseas-based Tongan rugby players trying to get in touch with families

Yesterday, he posted on his Twitter page saying “Haven’t heard from my family in a couple days now. Hope everyone back home in Tonga are safe. Stay strong.”

Fiji-born Tongan rugby player, Kaliopasi Uluilakepa has urged everyone to continue praying for Tongans affected by the tsunami.

The Fiji Drua player shared an encouraging message via video.

He said “God and Tonga are my inheritance. From the Fiji Drua, we would like to send our love to every Tongan family and friends that have been affected by the Tsunami. And that I strongly ask every Tongan people around the world to never lose faith or hope but that we continue to pray and help our little country Tonga in this time of crisis.”

Among the many that have showed concern for the people of Tonga, Former Wallabies, Matt Giteau has posted on his twitter: “Prayers for everyone affected in Tonga.”