 

Pacific Nations Cup tickets now on sale

BY: Loop Pacific
09:55, June 29, 2022
Tickets for Saturday’s Pacific Nations Cup games in Suva, Fiji will are now on sale.

The tickets will be sold at the Fiji Sports Council in Suva. 

For the Platinum area, tickets are FJD$50 and FJD$10 for children under 12.

Tickets for the Gold area are FJD$35 and FJD$10 for children under 12.

Tickets for the concrete area are FJD$25 and FJD$5 for children under 12.

Grass sitting area will be FJD$10 per ticket and FJD$2 for children under 12. 

In the first game, Australia A takes on Samoa at 1pm (Fiji Time).

Hosts the Flying Fijians will meet Tonga at 3:30pm (Fiji Time).

Both games will be held at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

     

