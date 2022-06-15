 

Pasifika tatau features on NRL side, Gold Coast's jerseys

BY: Loop Pacific
09:03, June 15, 2022
The NRL Gold Coast Titans are auctioning-off jerseys this Saturday with all proceeds being donated to Tonga relief funds.

The jerseys worn in Saturday's game against the St George and Illawarra Dragons, features traditional Polynesian and Melanesian tattoo patterns.

Its designer, Brisbane tattooist Matiu Liga said the Titans wanted a Pasifika theme as a part of the NRL's "Inspire Round", where clubs adorn jerseys with indigenous art work.

"The club contacted me and they really liked the idea of an on field jersey and so I got into contact with them and then was working with dynasty, with the manufacturers of their jersey, and they ended up announcing that they would do it for inspire round in the NRL itself as game day jersey, so that's pretty much how it came to be," Liga said.

     

