Pasifika tatau features on NRL side, Gold Coast's jerseys

The jerseys worn in Saturday's game against the St George and Illawarra Dragons, features traditional Polynesian and Melanesian tattoo patterns.

Its designer, Brisbane tattooist Matiu Liga said the Titans wanted a Pasifika theme as a part of the NRL's "Inspire Round", where clubs adorn jerseys with indigenous art work.

"The club contacted me and they really liked the idea of an on field jersey and so I got into contact with them and then was working with dynasty, with the manufacturers of their jersey, and they ended up announcing that they would do it for inspire round in the NRL itself as game day jersey, so that's pretty much how it came to be," Liga said.