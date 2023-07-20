Piutau, Fekitoa to start and Folau not named for Flying Fijians clash

Former All Blacks reps Charles Salesi Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa are in the starting line-up.

Axed Wallaby Israel Folau who featured prominently in the match against Australia A last week has not been included in the match-day 23.

Tonga has named only one debutant for this match with Patrick Pellegrini set to earn his first cap off the bench.

Ikale Tahi is riding high with confidence after it’s jaw-dropping performance against Australia A and will be looking to mirror this against the Flying Fijians.

The two meet on Saturday at 3pm (Fiji Time) at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Ikale Tahi Squad:

Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Siua Maile, Ben Tameifuna, Halaleva Fifita, Samiuela Lousi, Tanginoa Halaifonua, Solomone Funaki, Vaea Fifita, Sonatane, Takulua, Otumaka, Mausia, Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Afusipa Taumoepeau, Fine Inisi, Salesi Piutau.

Reserves:

Samiuela Moli, Feao Fotuaika, Tay Koloamatangi, Sitiveni Mafi, Sione Vailani, Manu Paea, Patrick Pellegrini, Kyren Taumoefolau.