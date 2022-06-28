Piutau impressed with players taking advantage of World Rugby’s new eligibility law

World Rugby’s new eligibility law enables test-capped players who haven’t played international rugby for at least three years to represent a second nation that they are qualified for via birthright.

Representing his home team Tonga, Piutau says that this year’s Pacific Nations Cup will be the one that no one will want to miss.

“With some guys that have used the eligibility rule, the likes of (Israel) Folau, Malakai (Fekitoa) and few of the forwards. It would be great to see those guys’ experience and see their flair and x-factor.”

This will be the first time since 2019, the Pacific Nations Cup will return to action when the 2022 edition of the competition kicks-off in Suva this weekend.

Tonga will take on the Flying Fijians at 3:30pm (Fiji Time) on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.