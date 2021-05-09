PNG's Digicel Cup delayed amid player Covid-19 cases

The 2021 Digicel Cup Season was originally to begin last month but was delayed following a surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

It was then scheduled for kick-off this weekend but has been delayed a further three weeks despite officials having urged participants to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols.

PNG's National Rugby League Competition Chair Adrian Chow says the new delay was due to members of one team being confirmed positive for Covid-19 during routine tests.

Chow said in a statement the two members have been isolated but would not name them or their team for privacy reasons.

"The rest of the members were cleared as 'negative' for the Covid-19 virus," said Chow.

"The two affected members were immediately isolated pending further investigations and testings whilst the rest of the team has been put into 'bubble-isolation' for the required 14 days."

The competition is now set to get under way the weekend of May 29th.