Positive mindset says Flying Fijians No.8

Seven players with links to Fiji are part of the Australian side which includes Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Isaac Fines Leleiwasa, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Samu Kerevi, Rob Valetini and Langi Gleeson,

Fiji Water Flying Fijians number eight Viliame Mata believes it’s going to be a special occasion but their objective hasn’t changed.

“It’s just a great challenge for us to go against our fellow Fijians from the other side but it doesn’t take away the mindset, we’re going for our first win this week, that’s what our mindset is,”

The loss to Wales is now water under the bridge and Mata says they live to fight another day.

He added they’ll need to take their opportunities against Australia.

“It’s not so much revenge but we reviewed the game against Wales and we know that we got so much we didn’t take advantage of the opportunities, going on to this weekend we just going to take all of our opportunities.”

Fiji faces the Wallabies at 3:45am (Fiji Time) on Monday in Saint Etienne in France.