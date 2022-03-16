Preparations in Auckland to farewell Joeli Vidiri

The 49-year-old died last month in the United States, a day after Va'aiga Tuigamala.

Another rugby legend, Sir Michael Jones, is reflecting on the massive loss.

"It is hard to reconcile the fact that they are gone, in some ways we need to just need to pick up and run with their legacy and be the best we can and it is our responsibility to learn from that and pick up our own batons", he said.

The funeral for Joeli Vidiri will take place this Friday at Auckland's Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe.

His New Zealand-based family and friends have worked to bring him home for a fitting farewell.

"It will be a gathering of his dear family and close friends and a lot of rugby people who loved and adored him, who he just served so well out there in Pukekohe Rugby and Counties Manukau, of course the Blues and being an All Black as well. It will be very moving but sadly again it is limited in numbers", Sir Michael Jones said.

Joeli's family would like guests to wear colours of the teams that he represented. The funeral will be livestreamed for those unable to attend, the link will be available on the Blues Facebook page, Friday morning, a Blues spokesperson said.