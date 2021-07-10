 

Rabbitohs playmakers lead South Sydney to big NRL win

BY: Loop Pacific
12:52, July 10, 2021
46 reads

South Sydney playmakers Cody Walker and Adam Reynolds shrugged off the disappointment of being overlooked by NSW selectors to steer the Rabbitohs to a commanding 46-18 win over North Queensland in Newcastle.

Walker and Reynolds put on a ball-playing clinic as they combined to create five of the Rabbitohs' eight tries with deft passing and skills on the fringes of the rucks.

Alex Johnston scored a hat-trick of tries for South Sydney and has now scored 13 tries in his past five games.

The result moves the Rabbitohs level on points with the Storm and Panthers, who will pick up two points each for the bye this weekend.

The North Queensland Cowboys remain 11th, two points above the Warriors who visit the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday evening.

 

Photo NRL

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
South Sydney Rabbitohs
North Queensland
NRL
  • 46 reads