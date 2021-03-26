Rennie lays out Rugby Australia's stance amid Koroibete rumours

The Melbourne Rebels flyer can command more than $1 million a year playing overseas and is expected to quit Australian rugby at the end of 2021 when his contract is up.

Rennie said he’d love to keep Koroibete, who had gone from strength to strength in the past 12 months and is now a global star.

“I agree, he’s been fantastic, phenomenal,” Rennie said.

“There’s been a couple of games he’s played this year where he’s been the best player on the field and you’ve only got to reflect back to the Bledisloe Cup game in Brisbane, he was sensational that day.

“We’d love to keep him but that’s the challenges we face.”

Rennie ruled out making changes to eligibility that would allow him to pick overseas-based players such as Koroibete, saying it would hurt the Su per Rugby AU competition.

He said the Japanese Top League threatened Australian rugby because they were also were targeting young players and those outside of the Wallabies with astronomical money.

Rugby Australia, which is just getting back on its feet after COVID-19, doesn’t have the financial resources to compete.

“The Japan market is just going beserk, it’s not just the elite but some fringe guys – guys who would be battling away in Super Rugby over here can earn three or four times what they would be paid.

“That’s why, I guess, we’ve got to make the Wallaby jersey something the guys are desperate to get.

“So, whether we can afford to hang on to guys like Marika, that’s the question.

“Through COVID, there’s less resource around and as contracts are coming through, the guys are getting less, not more.”