Rising rookie Katoa keen to help turn Tonga's fortunes around

Katoa, who was a relatively unknown teen playing with Penrith when he was first selected for Tonga in last year's World Cup campaign, was a surprise inclusion in Round 1, but went on to play 22 games for the Dolphins in their inaugural year.

With a strong season in the bag, the Glenmore Park Brumbies junior said he was looking forward to making his mark for his Pacific nation during the country's historic upcoming tour to England.

“Definitely (want) to go over there and win,” Katoa told media at a Tonga training session at Kayo Stadium held before the squad flew out to England.

“We're not just going over there to participate in the three games.

“I think we came out of that campaign a little bit disappointed with how we went and that comes back to the players, how we were dealing with training, how we were dealing with being overseas and away from our families.

“So, we're definitely working on that and I think it was a good foundation ...

“It's very exciting; it's history in the making that we get to go over there and play a Tier One nation in a three-game Test series.”

Reflecting on his past season, Katoa said while Tonga did not perform to expectations in their last campaign, his time in the squad proved invaluable in his first season in the NRL, building his confidence and gaining a better understanding of what it take to maintain a high standard of competition.

“I think (playing with Tonga) was vital in terms of my development, gaining a bit of confidence coming into pre-season, knowing that I am able to play at that that level,” Katoa said.

“Going into this year, I was fortunate enough to consistently be in the team … and that comes back to working hard and knowing that I need to just keep learning and keep on improving.