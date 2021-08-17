Rugby community rallies around Kefu family following home invasion

The former Wallabies No.8 and his family were attacked at 3:30am this morning at their home in Coorparoo, after three men attempted to steal their car.

Kefu, 47, was undergoing surgery at Princess Alexandra Hospital. His wife was also stabbed in the attack while their two children suffered minor injuries.

Toutai Kefu played 60 tests for the Wallabies and over 100 games for the Queensland Reds. His former teams were among those to share their shock at this morning's attack and wish the Kefu family a speedy recovery.

Tonga Rugby Union CEO Peter Harding has been in contact with Queensland Police and said their prayers go out to the Kefu family.

'Ikale Tahi captain Sonatane Takulua said it was "horrible news to wake up to" this morning, while former Tongan skipper Nili Latu also offered his thoughts and best wishes to his former international coach.

The former Wallabies winger Cooper Vuna was persuaded by Kefu to switch his international allegiance to Tonga in 2016, and went on to play 16 tests in the red jersey.

He urged the Wallabies great to "keep fighting"

There was also plenty of support being shared from the wider rugby community, including the All Blacks, who hosted Tonga last month, Pacific Rugby Players Welfare, Manu Samoa coach Seilala Mapusua and players including Sonny Bill Williams.