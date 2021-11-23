Rugby League World Cup back on track as NZ, Australia commit to 2022

Just 100 days after pulling out of this year's event with little notice, Australian and New Zealand officials were among those to sign participation agreements for 2022.

A new schedule was released on Friday night, with the tournament starting a week earlier to avoid a clash with the FIFA World Cup but with the same order of games.

The Kiwis kick off their campaign against Lebanon in Warrington on October 16 followed by matches against Jamaica (October 22) and Ireland (October 28).

In the women's tournament, all the Kiwi Ferns' games are in York, against France (November 2), Cook Islands (November 6) and Australia (November 10).

The Kangaroos, meanwhile, meet Fiji in the second game of the men's event on October 15, just 13 days after the NRL grand final.

Organisers will consider having warm-up matches in Australia in a bid to make life easier for nations made up of NRL players or will otherwise fly players to England as they exit the league.

Managing relationships which hit all-time lows last year will be crucial for the tournament's success.

World Cup CEO Jon Dutton insisted things had turned a corner with NRL and NZRL counterparts Andrew Abdo and Greg Peters in recent months.

"We went through some difficult moments," Dutton admitted to AAP.