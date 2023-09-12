RWC23: Kefu says doing their best is their focus against Ireland

Toutai Kefu is not moving too far ahead of the big challenge the 'Ikale Tahi have, but said they would focus on their games one at a time.

"There's a big responsibility on me to build the energy and have that flow, have it peak at the right time.

"I think Tongan fans demand a whole-hearted performance and a performance they can be proud of and that's certainly aligned with us," he told media in Croissy-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris.

"Our philosophy has always been to treat every game separately so we're throwing everything at this first game and we're hoping for a really, really good performance which I think we can do.

"We're tracking well in terms of how we want to play. It's all about tying up some loose ends in terms of our game plan."

They were sentiments echoed by his captain and veteran halfback Sonatane Takulua, who believes they will need to just work on their own game.

"People are saying we're in a pool of death. Against Ireland we know they are number one in the world, they're a really good team.

"They hold on to the ball for long periods of time. But the thing for us is to slow their ball and momentum down and front up. We saw what Samoa did to them," he said, referring to Manu's 17-13 loss to Ireland in a pre-World Cup Test.

"We work hard on our game plans and I am sure it's going to be a good match."

It will be a daunting task against the world's number one team which began its campaign with a resounding 82-8 victory over Romania at the weekend. Scotland and South Africa are also in the group.